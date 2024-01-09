RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP ready for poll alliance with Cong in 5 states
January 09, 2024  15:25
image
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kept its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.
   
The AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA bloc and held discussions on Monday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
 
"The (seat-sharing) talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Till now, there has been positive discussions," he said on the sidelines of a press conference.
 
When asked about the seats the party is willing to contest, the AAP leader said that there was "no discussion" on specific seats in these states.
 
The AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab. The Congress units in both the states are opposed to any truck with the AAP.
 
In Punjab, the Congress and the AAP have openly traded barbs over contesting the elections in an alliance.
 
"We want to contest the elections in an alliance. In the next meeting, the talks about seats will be held. When we are in an alliance, we have to take an official stand. For that (official stand), both the parties will make their preparations and then discuss," Rai added.
 
The Congress and the AAP discussed seat-sharing prospects for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Delhi and other states on Monday. They decided to meet again to give a final shape to the arrangements between the two key constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards
SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards

Shami was there to receive the honours. He took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games last year.

'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'
'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'

'There was one senior player who wanted to spoil my name.'

Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series
Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series

Mohammed Shami said his prime focus is to achieve optimum fitness keeping in mind the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

Untold story of Thierry Henry's mental health battles
Untold story of Thierry Henry's mental health battles

France great Henry says battled depression throughout career

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances