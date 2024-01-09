RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


19 test positive for JN1 Covid in Mumbai
January 09, 2024  13:03
Get tested if you have symptoms
Nineteen persons have tested positive for JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus in Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

Out of 22 samples found positive for JN.1 subvariant in Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis, 19 were from Mumbai, Daksha Shah, executive health officer of the BMC told PTI. 

 Two samples belonged to patients from outside the city, and one was a duplicate, she said. 

 According to a release issued by the civic body, these samples were sent for testing last month, and the reports arrived on Monday. All 19 patients who tested positive for JN.1 in the city suffered mild symptoms, and two of them had comorbidities.

 The patients have recovered from the infection, it stated. Most of the samples were tested at private laboratories, the release said. Of the 8,262 samples tested between December 1, 2023 and January 8, 2024, only 394 tested positive for coronavirus, it stated. -- PTI
