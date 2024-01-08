RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Zee, Sony yet to agree on merger conditions as negotiation deadline nears
January 08, 2024  19:38
image
The fate of the $10 billion merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India, is hanging by a thread, with the two parties unable to finalise an agreement as the end of the one-month grace period looms. 

The two parties are yet to come to an agreement over Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd MD and CEO Punit Goenka leading the merged entity after Sony expressed concerns after market regulator Sebi barred him from holding managerial posts in Zee and any of the entities in a fund-diversion case. 

Though the Securities and Exchange Board of India order was stayed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal, Sony is not comfortable with Goenka leading the merged entity due to the stringent corporate governance policy in Japan. 

The contentious issue is not just over Goenka leading the merged entity, but the completion of the deal also depends on how the Indian firm is able to meet the other closing conditions, said an industry source. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with golds
Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with golds

Young shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh secured two Olympic quota places for India with gold medals.

Amid row, EaseMyTrip cancels all bookings for Maldives
Amid row, EaseMyTrip cancels all bookings for Maldives

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.

SC cancels release of Bilkis Bano rapists, orders them to surrender
SC cancels release of Bilkis Bano rapists, orders them to surrender

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state, saying the...

Shami To Miss First 2 Tests Vs England
Shami To Miss First 2 Tests Vs England

India are unlikely to rush Shami back into the playing XI as the five Test series against England could be played on turning tracks.

Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger
Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger

During his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, Christopher Nolan remembered his 'dear friend' Heath Ledger, who had portrayed a negative role in his film, The Dark Knight.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances