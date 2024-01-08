Traders body calls for business boycott of Maldives





CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal observed that the offensive comments targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been deemed unacceptable by the business community, and this call to boycott aims to express solidarity and register disapproval against such disrespectful behaviour.





The CAIT stated it has "urged traders and exporters to refrain from conducting business dealings with the Maldives".





Khandelwal said the appeal "encourages traders to stand united in sending a strong message against such behaviour by temporarily abstaining from trade engagements with the Maldives".





Khandelwal stressed upon the need for mutual respect in diplomatic discourse and condemned any form of disrespect towards the leaders of friendly nations. -- PTI

Amid the India-Maldives diplomatic row, traders' body Confederation of All India Traders on Monday called upon domestic traders and exporters to refrain from conducting business dealings with the island nation.