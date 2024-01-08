RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three electrocuted while installing cutout of actor Yash in Karnataka
January 08, 2024  20:10
image
Three men were electrocuted while putting up a cutout to celebrate the birthday of Kannada film star Yash in Gadag district on Monday, the police said. 

While tying up a banner to an electric pole, Naveen Gaji (19), Hanumantha (21) and Murali Nadavinamani (20) of Soorangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluka of the district, came in contact with a live wire and lost their life, the police said. 

The deceased were fans of actor Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda.     

Three others sustained serious injuries in this incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each for the three injured. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with golds
Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with golds

Young shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh secured two Olympic quota places for India with gold medals.

Amid row, EaseMyTrip cancels all bookings for Maldives
Amid row, EaseMyTrip cancels all bookings for Maldives

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.

SC cancels release of Bilkis Bano rapists, orders them to surrender
SC cancels release of Bilkis Bano rapists, orders them to surrender

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state, saying the...

Shami To Miss First 2 Tests Vs England
Shami To Miss First 2 Tests Vs England

India are unlikely to rush Shami back into the playing XI as the five Test series against England could be played on turning tracks.

Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger
Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger

During his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, Christopher Nolan remembered his 'dear friend' Heath Ledger, who had portrayed a negative role in his film, The Dark Knight.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances