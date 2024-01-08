SP leader Mukesh Siddharth arrested from Delhi over call to 'burn' UP minister





Siddharth was arrested late on Sunday night from Delhi for giving a call to "burn" minister Tomar and his house, they said.





On Monday, Siddharth was produced in a Meerut court which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, senior superintendent of police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.





A case was registered at Civil Lines police station here on Sunday against Siddharth under various IPC Sections, including 143 (unlawful assembly) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).





Meanwhile, while talking to reporters after coming out of the court, Siddharth reiterated his point and said, "I stand by my words. I will not take back my words even if 100 cases are filed against me."





"I will continue to serve the Bahujan community, for this I am ready to bear any oppression," Siddharth, a former vice-chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, said. -- PTI

