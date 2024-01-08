Shop on Tata CLiQ with Rediff.com





With this strategic move, Tata CLiQ aims to target a much wider and newer cohort of consumers, thus strengthening its reach further.





As part of this partnership, the shopping icon on Rediff's homepage will lead users to a Rediff shopping site powered by Tata CLiQ. Users can browse and shop from a wide range of curated and trendiest products from leading brands across fashion and lifestyle, unlocking the magical shopping experience.





Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Rediff. Our objective in joining forces with them goes beyond collaboration; it is about creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits the end consumer.





"In expanding Tata CLiQ's reach through this tie-up by targeting new customers in India and abroad, we are also offering shoppers a fresh, immersive way to discover and access our diverse range of products. The partnership with Rediff validates the brand's commitment to delivering a magical shopping experience through innovative collaborations for our consumers. We are looking forward to this partnership and making it a fruitful one."





Ajit Balakrishnan, chairman & CEO, Rediff.com India Ltd, added, "With this partnership, we are excited to offer our users, across geographies, a delightful shopping experience and discovery of the latest trends in fashion and lifestyle from two of the most trusted names in the media and digital commerce space in India.





"The shared commitment to brand-safety, innovation, customer-centricity, and elevating the online shopping experience makes this partnership a significant step forward in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape."





To celebrate this partnership, users shopping on Tata CLiQ for the first time can avail a flat Rs 200 off on their purchase. (T&C apply).





