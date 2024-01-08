Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1% on global weakness

Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1% on global weaknessJanuary 08, 2024 18:46
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with deep losses on Monday, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 670.93 points or 0.93 percent to settle at 71,355.22.
During the day, it fell 725.11 points or 1 percent to 71,301.04.
TOP STORIES
SC cancels release of Bilkis Bano rapists, orders them to surrender
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state, saying the...