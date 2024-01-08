RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1% on global weakness
January 08, 2024  18:46
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with deep losses on Monday, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a weak trend in global markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 670.93 points or 0.93 percent to settle at 71,355.22. 

During the day, it fell 725.11 points or 1 percent to 71,301.04.
