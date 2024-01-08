SC verdict in Bilkis case path-breaking: Trial court judge





Justice UD Salvi, now retired, had in 2008 convicted the 11 men in the gang-rape-cum-murder case of Gujarat, whose trial was held in Mumbai.





The 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Salvi were granted remission by the Gujarat government, leading to their premature release from a jail in the adjoining state on August 15, 2022.





This decision was challenged in the apex court by the victim, Bilkis Bano, and others.





On Monday, the SC quashed the Gujarat government's remission order and directed the convicts to surrender in two weeks. -- PTI

The Supreme Court ruling cancelling the remission granted to the convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government is "path-breaking and encouraging", said the Mumbai trial court judge, who had sentenced them to life imprisonment, in Mumbai on Monday.