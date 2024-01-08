RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC stays Bombay HC order to hold Pune LS bypoll
January 08, 2024  12:25
No bypoll since MP Girish Bapat's death
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Bombay high court order asking the Election Commission to immediately hold the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, which is vacant since March 29, 2023, after the death of MP Girish Bapat. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submission of the poll panel that the tenure of the present Lok Sabha is ending on June 16 this year and the bypoll will be a futile exercise at this point in time. 

The top court, however, questioned the delay on the part of the poll panel in holding the bypoll for the seat.
