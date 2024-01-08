SAT awaits new presiding officer





Justice Tarun Agarwala, who was appointed to the SAT in December 2018, bid farewell last month.





In August 2023, the ministry of finance invited applications for filling up the position of presiding officer.





During his tenure, Justice Agarwala delivered crucial orders on NSE colocation matters, Karvy Stockbroking, and several other corporations. However, several other appeals from big firms are pending before the tribunal.





The SAT is a statutory body which hears and disposes of appeals against the orders of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India, and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.





The SAT only has one Bench in Mumbai.





For the position of presiding officer, the person must have been a judge in the Supreme Court or a chief justice at a high court.





-- Khushboo Tiwari & Sundar Sethuraman/Business Standard

