Rupee settles almost flat against US dollar

Rupee settles almost flat against US dollarJanuary 08, 2024 20:34
The rupee pared all its initial gains to settle just 1 paisa higher at 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as the downward movement in crude oil prices in international markets supported the local unit.
However, a strong American currency overseas and negative domestic equities dented overall sentiment, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.09 and oscillated between the peak of 83.04 and the lowest level of 83.16 against the greenback during the session.
The domestic currency finally settled at 83.14 (provisional), up 1 paisa from its previous close. On Friday, the domestic currency settled with a gain of 9 paise at 83.15 against the dollar. -- PTI
