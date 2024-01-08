RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Police complaint against BJP's Amit Malviya for post on Mamata
January 08, 2024  09:59
Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has filed a police complaint against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly making defamatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Bhattacharya's complaint was in response to Malviya's post on X where he claimed that absconding TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, the main accused in the assault case on Enforcement Directorate sleuths, has managed to escape the clutches of law enforcement agencies because of "patronage of Mamata Banerjee."

"Shahjahan, who claimed to be a don of Sandeshkhali, is absconding. This would not have been possible without the patronage of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of West Bengal," read a portion of Malviya's post on X.

"We have filed a complaint and urged the police to take immediate action against Malviya for his defamatory remarks against the chief minister," Bhattacharya, also a state minister, told reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP criticised the TMC for trying to 'use' the police to silence the truth.

"Whatever Amit Malviya has said is completely true. It is the TMC government which has been shielding the criminals, and this tendency has led to lawlessness in the state," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said. 
