Notice to Mahua Moitra for not vacating bungalow

Notice to Mahua Moitra for not vacating bungalowJanuary 08, 2024 20:42
TMC ex-MP Mahua Moitra
Former Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was issued a notice on Monday by the directorate of estates for not vacating her government bungalow, a source in the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said.
The Trinamool Congress leader, who was expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled.
The DoE has now asked her to submit her reply to the notice within three days.
"A show cause notice has been issued to Mahua Moitra, seeking her reply within three days as to why she has still not vacated her government accommodation," the source said.
On January 4, the Delhi high court asked the TMC leader to approach the DoE with a request for allowing her to continue to occupy the government accommodation allotted to her.
Justice Subramoniun Prasad, while dealing with the TMC leader's challenge to an official intimation asking her to vacate the government bungalow by January 7 on account of cancellation of the allotment following her expulsion, noted that the rules permitted the authorities to allow a resident to overstay for up to six months on payment of certain charges in exceptional circumstances. -- PTI
