National helpline launched for disability-related queries





Launched during the Purple Festival International by Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and Disabilities Affairs Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, the 24x7 helpline -- 1800 22 2014 -- aims to facilitate assistance for individuals with disabilities.





Aggarwal stressed the need for a disability information line to provide easy access to information on disabilities and local services, streamlining the rehabilitation process.





"This initiative stands out as the first IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) helpline dedicated to addressing disability-related queries, covering 153 categories across 21 disabilities," he told reporters.





The helpline's services include information on disability prevention, management, educational opportunities in special schools, and details about central and state government schemes, Aggarwal said.





"Additionally, it offers insights into vocational training, job opportunities, and specifics about special employment exchanges," he said.





"By offering information on identification, intervention, education, assistive devices, and socio-economic rehabilitation, the helpline aims to reduce the need for families to incur unnecessary and expensive transportation costs," he added.

