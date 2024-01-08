Modi, UAE prez to lead roadshow on Jan 9 ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit





The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the PM receives the UAE president at the airport, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic-east), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan.





"The roadshow will culminate at Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both dignitaries will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar," Hasan told reporters on Monday.





The police officer said elaborate security arrangements are in place.





Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of VGGS at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, and CEOs of top global corporations during his three-day visit to Gujarat from January 8 to 10, the PMO had said in a release. -- PTI

