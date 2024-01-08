Misbehaviour with woman scribe: HC grants anticipatory bail to actor Suresh Gopi





Justice Sophy Thomas directed the police to grant him bail in case he was arrested.





The anticipatory bail was granted after the state government submitted before the court that there were no circumstances for arrest as of now.





Earlier, Nadakkavu police had questioned the actor-turned politician in the case and recorded his statement.





The woman journalist had lodged a complaint along with a video of the incident with the Kozhikode city police commissioner, who, in turn, handed it over to the local police station for further action.





The former BJP Rajya Sabha member landed in trouble after a video surfaced online in which he is seen placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushed it away twice, during an interaction with various reporters. -- PTI

The Kerala high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Gopi in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist during a media interaction in October last year.