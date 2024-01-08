RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MakeMyTrip sees rise in Lakshadweep searches
January 08, 2024  15:38
MakeMyTrip on Monday said it has observed a 3,400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the islands.
   
"We have observed a 3400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM's visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country's stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!," MakeMyTrip said in a post on social media platform X.
 
Lakshadweep has emerged as a preferred tourist destination after Modi's visit. A number of people started comparing the Indian island with globally sought-after beach destinations like Maldives and Seychelles. This came close on the heels of comments by Maldivian ministers against the Indian prime minister on social media, triggering a diplomatic row between the two nations.
 
Meanwhile, the Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and was conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a number of ministers of the Maldives, sources said.
 
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.
 
The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.
 
According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry,  Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.
 
In New Delhi, official sources said the Indian high commission in Male strongly raised the matter with the Maldivian foreign ministry on Sunday.
 
The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives. -- PTI 
