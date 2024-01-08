RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha speaker's ruling on Sena split on Jan 10
January 08, 2024  17:59
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar will on January 10 deliver his verdict on the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs whose rebellion had split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, Vidhan Bhavan officials said on Monday. 

The deadline set by the Supreme Court for delivering the verdict was December 31, 2023 but some days before that, on December 15, the apex court gave a 10-day extension and set January 10 as the new date for a decision. 

In June 2022, Shinde and several MLAs had rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a split in the Sena and fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. 

Cross petitions were filed by the Shinde and Thackeray factions seeking action against the other under anti-defection laws. 

"The verdict is expected to be out after 4pm on January 10. The Speaker's office is finalising the verdict," Vidhan Bhavan officials said. 

"The operative part of the verdict is likely to be announced on that day, while the detailed order will be given to both groups later," they added. -- PTI
