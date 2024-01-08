Land acquisition completed for bullet train project





Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared the status of land acquisition on X, saying the entire 1389.49 hectares of land required for the project has been acquired.





The high-speed rail line is being built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.





The NHSRCL, in a release, said that all civil contracts for the project were awarded for Gujarat and Maharashtra, while 120.4 km of girders had been launched and 271 km of pier casting completed.





"The laying of the first reinforced concrete track bed for the MAHSR corridor track system, as used in Japanese Shinkansen, has started in Surat and Anand. This is for the first time the J-slab ballastless track system is being used in India," the release stated.





The NHSRCL said it has achieved a remarkable milestone with the completion of the first mountain tunnel 350 metres long and 12.6 metres in diameter located near Zaroli village in the Valsad district of Gujarat in just 10 months. -- PTI

