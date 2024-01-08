RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Issue apology to India: Maldivian MP asks govt
January 08, 2024  11:13
Maldivian Member of Parliament and former deputy speaker, Eva Abdulla, on Sunday said it was 'important' that the Maldivian government issue a formal apology to the Indian people for the derogatory remarks by a section of MPs' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.
 
The Maldivian MP said it was also important for the government to distance itself from the comments made by the minister.
 
"It is absolutely critical that the Government of Maldives distanced itself from the comments by the minister. I know that the government has suspended the ministers, but I think it is important that the Government of Maldives issue a formal apology to the Indian people," she told ANI.
 
In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.
 
The Maldives former Deputy Speaker Abdulla said the remarks by the minister are "simply shameful, racist and intolerable."
 
 She said the minister's words are in no way a reflection of the opinion of the people of Maldives and that the Maldivian people are very aware of how dependent "we have been on India, and that India has always been the first responder whenever we are in need. We've been dependent on India for economic relations, social relations, health, education, trade, tourism and the Maldives people are very grateful for this and very aware of this."
 
 Abdulla said she wants to apologise for the remarks and that "across the political spectrum, political parties and politicians, we've all condemned these derogatory remarks by the minister."
 
 She then urged Indians to keep coming to the Maldives. 

"We appreciate and value your presence here in the Maldives. We value the doctors you send, the teachers you send, the tourists you send. So please do keep coming back. I do hope that these remarks by the minister will be a one-off, and it won't be a reflection of either the Maldives people or even the government," she said. -- ANI
