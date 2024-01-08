RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's vehicle retail sales jump 21.14% in Dec
January 08, 2024  17:35
In December 2023, the overall domestic automobile retail sales increased by 21 percent to 19,90,915 units as compared to 16,43,514 units in December 2022. 

Passenger vehicle retails rose to 2,93,005 units last month, 3 percent higher than that of December 2022 when the figure stood at 2,85,429 units. 

Two-wheeler sales rose by 28 percent to 14,49,693 units in December 2023 as compared to 11,36,465 units sold in the year-ago period. 

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations stated that it has collated the sales data from 1,355 out of 1,442 regional transport offices across the country. -- PTI
