RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India-Maldives row: Maldivian envoy summoned
January 08, 2024  10:33
Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb
Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb
The Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and was conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a number of ministers of the Maldives, sources said.
 
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry,  Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.

In New Delhi, official sources said the Indian high commission in Male strongly raised the matter with the Maldivian foreign ministry on Sunday.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes

Here's a quick look at the winners of the 81st Annual Golden Globe awards.

High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet
High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 81st Annual Golden Globes awards show saw Hollywood's swish set make a dazzling show on the red carpet.

Recipe: Taruna's Paneer Bites
Recipe: Taruna's Paneer Bites

You can turn out dairy-free bites using tofu instead of paneer.

Tech IPO Boom With Easing Headwinds
Tech IPO Boom With Easing Headwinds

'The success of one or two IPOs does not dictate whether the upcoming IPOs will be successful or not, but it certainly indicates that the markets and investors are enthusiastic about startup IPOs.'

Dorival Junior to take over as Brazil coach
Dorival Junior to take over as Brazil coach

Dorival Junior led Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores title and the Brazilian Cup in 2022 before joining Sao Paulo.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances