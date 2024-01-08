RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India greets B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina on poll victory
January 08, 2024  12:52
image
India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed, on behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warm greetings and congratulations to her on her general election victory.

The envoy expressed hope that during the new term of her government, there will be even stronger momentum and growth in the bilateral partnership in support of each other's national development.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes

Here's a quick look at the winners of the 81st Annual Golden Globe awards.

'For India, Sheikh Hasina is a reliable partner'
'For India, Sheikh Hasina is a reliable partner'

'She delivers on promises, especially on security issues which is a core concern for India.'

Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

Even after 80 some not ready to retire: Ajit targets uncle
Even after 80 some not ready to retire: Ajit targets uncle

In a veiled warning to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange who has announced a march to Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands.

High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet
High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 81st Annual Golden Globes awards show saw Hollywood's swish set make a dazzling show on the red carpet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances