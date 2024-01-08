India greets B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina on poll victory

India greets B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina on poll victoryJanuary 08, 2024 12:52
India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed, on behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warm greetings and congratulations to her on her general election victory.
The envoy expressed hope that during the new term of her government, there will be even stronger momentum and growth in the bilateral partnership in support of each other's national development.