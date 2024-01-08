Idols 'vandalised' inside Ranchi temple, locals stage protest





The incident took place in Bariatu area on Sunday night, he said.





"Around three to four idols were found vandalised inside the temple," sub-divisional officer Utkarsh Kumar said.





He said locals blocked a stretch of Bariatu Road, demanding arrest of the culprits.





Ranchi SP (city) Raj Kumar Mehta said, "The blockade was cleared within two hours after the agitators were convinced that the culprits would be arrested soon."





Mehta promised to reinstall the idols that were damaged.





"Actually, I have some sentiment with the temple where my father visited in his last days. Reinstalling the idols there is my own call," he said.





The SP said five teams have been formed to track the culprits.





CCTV footage are being looked into as part of police investigation, he added. -- PTI

Idols of deities inside a temple were allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, leading to protests by locals, an official said on Monday.