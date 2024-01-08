Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh to attend Ram temple consecration





The public works department minister, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state party chief Pratibha Singh, thanked the RSS and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, for the invitation to attend Ram Lalla's pran partishtha ceremony.





"This is not a political issue and I consider myself fortunate to be among the few invitees from Himachal Pradesh and thanked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Vishva Hindu Parishad for giving this honour to me and my family," Singh told the media in Shimla.





"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of this historic day and as a Hindu having faith in dev samaj, it is my responsibility to be present on the occasion and witness the pran pratishtha of Lord Ram," he added.





On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said he will take a decision very soon on whether he will attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.





Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have been invited for it.





The PWD minister had earlier on January 4 said that he would visit the Ram Mandir as per his "convenience".





Informing that he has received an invitation, Singh then said that he has already appraised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about his plans. -- PTI

