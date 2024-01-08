RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC nod to file PIL on attacks on ED officials in WB
January 08, 2024  21:46
The Calcutta high court on Monday granted permission for filing a PIL on attacks on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5 at Sandeshkhali and Bongaon in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said that the matter will be taken up on Thursday.

Lawyer Susmita Saha Dutta mentioned the matter before the court, seeking permission to file the PIL and an urgent hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Uday Kumar, asked Dutta to file the petition and serve notice to the opponent parties.

She later said that the petition was filed before the registry of the high court.

Dutta said that the petitioner was seeking the arrest of Sahajahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the case of assault on ED officials.

The petitioner was also seeking an NIA probe into the attacks on the ED officials by a mob when they went to conduct a raid at Sahajahan's house at Sandeshkhali in connection with their investigation into the alleged ration distribution scam in the state.

Claiming that another ED team was also attacked by some people at Bongaon the same day after a few hours when they went to raid the house of Sankar Adhya in connection with the same matter, the petitioner demanded an NIA investigation into it. -- PTI
