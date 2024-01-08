Fresh firing between police, militants in Manipur's Moreh, no injuries

Fresh firing between police, militants in Manipur's Moreh, no injuriesJanuary 08, 2024 19:13
File image
There was a fresh exchange of fire between the Manipur police and militants at Moreh border town along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday morning, officials said.
According to officials, militants targeted security forces when they were moving through certain pockets of Moreh town.
"Mortar shells were used by the militants during the attack on security forces," they said, adding no casualties were reported on either side.
On Sunday night, firing was reported at Ward 7 and Moreh Bazar. Militants also used bombs to target security forces, they added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
SC cancels release of Bilkis Bano rapists, orders them to surrender
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state, saying the...