Fresh firing between police, militants in Manipur's Moreh, no injuries
January 08, 2024  19:13
File image
There was a fresh exchange of fire between the Manipur police and militants at Moreh border town along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday morning, officials said. 

According to officials, militants targeted security forces when they were moving through certain pockets of Moreh town. 

"Mortar shells were used by the militants during the attack on security forces," they said, adding no casualties were reported on either side. 

On Sunday night, firing was reported at Ward 7 and Moreh Bazar. Militants also used bombs to target security forces, they added. -- PTI
