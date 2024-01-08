RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns
January 08, 2024  23:00
Just In: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned over immigration issues, news agencies have reported.

Details soon.
