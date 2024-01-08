RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Flight crews' weekly rest time increased to 48 hours
January 08, 2024  18:52
File image
File image
The revised flight duty time limitations of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended weekly rest periods for flight crew, increasing it from 36 hours to 48 hours for flight crew. 

These additional leisure hours are expected to ensure sufficient time for recovery from fatigue. 

India has made significant changes in the regulations about flight duty time limitations for flight crew, in line with international best practices. 

The DGCA said these regulations have been instrumental in managing fatigue-related aviation safety risks for more than a decade now. 

To address and mitigate concerns about pilot fatigue through a data-driven approach, DGCA collected and analysed extensive numbers of pilot rosters along with pilot fatigue reports submitted by airline operators. 

Based on the study and analysis, some of the key areas inducing fatigue such as maximum flight duty period, night duty, weekly rest period, and flight duty period extension were identified. 

The worldwide best practices (FAA - USA and EASA - EU) have also been taken into consideration in amending the regulations while keeping in mind the specific operating environment in India. -- ANI
