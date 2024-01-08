RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Filing of IPO papers picked up pace in December
January 08, 2024  14:53
There was an uptick in the filing of draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) in December amid market buoyancy.

In December, 10 firms filed their offer documents with the markets regulator against two in November. Those that filed their DRHP include Ola Electric, Brainbees Solutions, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Gretex Share Broking.

The stellar returns in the midcap and smallcap space and the returns by the newly listed stocks last year are giving IPO-bound firms the confidence to try their luck.

Compared to the Nifty's 20 per cent gain in 2023, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose by 46.6 per cent and 55.6 per cent, respectively.

"The average listing-day gain for the 59 IPOs last year was 26.3 per cent.  It's good to have new papers coming in when the flows are strong, the index has peaked, and valuations are rich across sectors. There is strong demand from investors, especially domestic investors, for good quality companies,"  said a banker.    

Khushboo Tiwari & Sundar Sethuraman/Business Standard
