Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father dies

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel died at a hospital in Raipur on Monday morning, a Congress leader said.

He was 89.

The former CM's father breathed his last at around 6 am at a private hospital in Raipur, where he was admitted for the last few days, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said without elaborating on the cause of the death.

Bhupesh Baghel will reach Raipur from Delhi in the afternoon, he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the demise of Nand Kumar Baghel.



