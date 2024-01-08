RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father dies
January 08, 2024  10:24
image
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel died at a hospital in Raipur on Monday morning, a Congress leader said.
He was 89.
 
The former CM's father breathed his last at around 6 am at a private hospital in Raipur, where he was admitted for the last few days, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said without elaborating on the cause of the death.
 
Bhupesh Baghel will reach Raipur from Delhi in the afternoon, he said.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the demise of Nand Kumar Baghel. 

In a post on X, Bhupesh Baghel said, "Babuji Shri Nand Kumar Baghel ji passed away this morning. His mortal remains have been kept at Patan Sadan (in Raipur). His last rites will be held on January 10 in our home village Kuruddih (Durg district), after my younger sister returns from abroad."
He also shared a picture with his father. 
 
In 2021, Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested during his son's government for allegedly making controversial remarks against a community. 

After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, a row had erupted over Nand Kumar Baghel's book, titled Brahmin Kumar Ravan Ko Mat Maro, following which the then Ajit Jogi-led Congress government banned the book. 
