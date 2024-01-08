RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED's Bengal unit sends report to HQ on Sandeshkhali attack
January 08, 2024  12:40
image
The Enforcement Directorate's unit in West Bengal has submitted a report to its headquarters about the attack on its team during a raid in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last week, officials said on Monday.

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on Friday. The attack happened when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

An NIA investigation into the attack is likely to be sought by the ED headquarters on the basis of the report, an officer of the agency told PTI.

"A two-page report on the attack was sent on Sunday. We have mentioned minute details of the incident and along with that sent videos of the attack. Media reports have also also been sent," he said.

"The role of the Basirhat Police on that day has also been mentioned in the report -- how they fled the scene on unmarked two-wheelers as the attack began," he added.

The ED has already lodged a complaint at the Nazat police station in connection with the attack. The family of the accused TMC leader, and state police have also registered separate complaints against the central agency. 

Incidentally, on the same night, the ED faced a similar situation while arresting another TMC leader, Shankar Adhya, in the alleged ration scam. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes

Here's a quick look at the winners of the 81st Annual Golden Globe awards.

Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

Even after 80 some not ready to retire: Ajit targets uncle
Even after 80 some not ready to retire: Ajit targets uncle

In a veiled warning to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange who has announced a march to Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands.

High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet
High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 81st Annual Golden Globes awards show saw Hollywood's swish set make a dazzling show on the red carpet.

Zudio Is Indian Retail's 2023 Blockbuster
Zudio Is Indian Retail's 2023 Blockbuster

Zudio was the standout performer as it tapped into the pentup demand in small-town India, at a pace never seen before, notes Indrajit Gupta, co-founder and director, Founding Fuel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances