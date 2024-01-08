EaseMyTrip suspends Maldives bookings amid row

Amid the ongoing boycott Maldives campaign online, Indian travel agency firm EaseMyTrip has suspended all flight bookings to Maldives on its website.





Showcasing his support of the #ChaloLakshwadeep campaign, Nishant Pitti, co-founder and chief executive officer of EaseMyTrip took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings."





The move came after the Maldivian government on Sunday reportedly suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a backlash with New Delhi strongly raising the matter with Male and the island nation's top opposition leaders slamming the ruling establishment over the row.

Amid the row between India and the Maldives, hashtag #BoycottMaldives gained traction on social media, with many Indian tourists reportedly started cancelling their scheduled vacations to the island nation.





Several cine stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar were among the celebrities who appealed to people to visit "Indian islands" and coastal destinations.