Boat carrying Union minister gets stuck in lake for 2 hrs

A boat carrying Union minister Parshottam Rupala got stuck in Odisha's Chilika Lake for around two hours on Sunday evening.





While earlier it was suspected that the boat might have gotten stuck in a net laid by fishermen, the Union minister later clarified that they lost their way in the blue lagoon.





The administration sent another vessel which rescued the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and took him to his destination.





He was accompanied by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and a few other local party leaders while being stranded on the boat.





The incident took place when the minister started his journey from Barkul in Khurda district and was on his way to Satapada in Puri district through the blue lagoon.





In the middle of the lake, near Nalabana bird sanctuary, the motorised boat got stuck for around two hours, a security official deployed in the minister's convoy duty said.





"It got dark and the man steering the boat was new to the route and we lost our way. It took us two more hours to reach Satapada," the minister later told reporters.





The administration quickly sent another vessel from Satapada, and the minister and his associates boarded it to reach the destination.





Rupala was scheduled to attend a programme near Krushnaprasad area in Puri district. However, it was cancelled at the last moment due to this incident. Rupala reached Puri around 10.30 pm, the official said. -- PTI