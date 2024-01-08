RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bipasha Basu spends birthday in Maldives
January 08, 2024  12:09
Pic: Bipasha Basu on Instagram
Pic: Bipasha Basu on Instagram
Travel plans, we know, are usually made weeks, if not months, in advance. And still, sometimes things don't go the way expect them to. 

Like with actress Bipasha Basu and her adorable family, who are currently taking in the beauty of Maldives on her 45th birthday. 

Unfortunately for her, between the time they made their travel plans and the big day, relations between the island nation and India have plummeted, leading to vocal boycott calls, including from Bipasha's own fraternity, of Maldives. 

Bad timing for Bipasha, but her Insta post from a popular resort there has been flooded with love, only interspersed with some angry outbursts as well. Naturally.
