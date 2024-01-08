RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Anti-Modi remarks don't represent govt views: Maldives
January 08, 2024  15:10
The Maldivian government on Monday informed India's high commissioner Munu Muhawar that the derogatory remarks made by three now-suspended deputy ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not represent its views.

The Indian high commissioner had a pre-arranged meeting Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, the Ambassador-at-Large at the Foreign Ministry.

"High Commissioner Munu Mahawar had a pre-arranged meeting with H.E. Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large, at MoFA, Maldives, today to discuss bilateral issues," the Indian high commission posted on X.  

A top Maldivian government official said that during the meeting, Naseer made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the Maldivian government, and reaffirmed Maldives' continued support for its neighbour, the Sun Online reported.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

The meeting came after India summoned Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb on Monday to the external affairs ministry and conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against the Prime Minister by a number of ministers of the Maldives.

Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid -- three deputy ministers at the Youth Ministry -- had made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X, in response to a video promoting tourism in Lakshadweep.

The three ministers were suspended on Sunday after the remarks sparked an uproar on Indian social media.

In New Delhi, official sources said the Indian high commission in Male strongly raised the matter with the Maldivian foreign ministry on Sunday. -- PTI
