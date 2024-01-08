AAP's RS candidates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta, Swati Maliwal file nominations





The AAP had on Friday nominated Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha candidate, and renominated Singh and ND Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.





The six-year term of Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27.





Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta. Maliwal, ND Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi transport department's office in Civil Lines, the officials said.





Singh, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, arrived at the transport department office amid tight security to file his nomination papers.





Escorted by police personnel, Singh waved at mediapersons as he alighted from a prison van.





The AAP leader's supporters raised slogans like "Sanjay Singh Zindabad" and "Jail ke taale tootenge, Sanjay Singh chhutenge". -- PTI

