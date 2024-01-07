RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Some people who are in their 80s...: Ajit's veiled jibe at Pawar
January 07, 2024  22:48
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took a veiled jibe at his uncle Sharad Pawar over his age, saying some people are not ready to retire even though they are in their 80s. 

"Employees of Maharashtra government retire at the age of 58. Most people normally stop their active professional life after turning 75. But there are a few (Sharad Pawar) who, even after crossing 80 years of age and now 84, are not ready to retire," said Ajit Pawar while addressing a gathering of party workers in Thane district. 

Ajit Pawar and some MLAs loyal to him had joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra last July. He subsequently staked a claim to the Nationalist Congress Party's name and poll symbol. 

The move was challenged in the Election Commission by NCP founder Sharad Pawar. 

"We are here to work and we can perform," Ajit Pawar said, adding that he joined the stated government to serve the people whose problems and other issues cannot be solved without power. 

In a veiled warning to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange who has announced a march to Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands. -- PTI
