RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Some people who are in their 80s : Ajit's veiled jibe at Pawar
January 07, 2024  20:47
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took a veiled jibe at his uncle Sharad Pawar over his age, saying some people are not ready to retire even though they are in their 80s. 

"Employees of Maharashtra government retire at the age of 58. Most people normally stop their active professional life after turning 75. But there are a few (Sharad Pawar) who, even after crossing 80 years of age and now 84, are not ready to retire," said Ajit Pawar while addressing a gathering of party workers in Thane district. 

Ajit Pawar and some MLAs loyal to him had joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra last July. He subsequently staked a claim to the Nationalist Congress Party's name and poll symbol. 

The move was challenged in the Election Commission by NCP founder Sharad Pawar. 

"We are here to work and we can perform," Ajit Pawar said, adding that he joined the stated government to serve the people whose problems and other issues cannot be solved without power. 

In a veiled warning to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange who has announced a march to Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can Cong solve seat-sharing puzzle with INDIA partners?
Can Cong solve seat-sharing puzzle with INDIA partners?

Sources said senior leaders of the party have been told to reach out to other leaders of the alliance and talks with some parties have begun.

Celebrities promote Lakshadweep post-Modi visit; slam Maldivian ministers
Celebrities promote Lakshadweep post-Modi visit; slam Maldivian ministers

Indian cine stars such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor along with other prominent personalities on Sunday appealed to fans to "explore Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

From YSRCP to Mumbai Indians: Rayudu's unexpected move
From YSRCP to Mumbai Indians: Rayudu's unexpected move

Ambati Rayudu clarified the swift exit from Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, YSRCP, just ten days after joining.

FPIs continue their buying spree; Rs 4,800 crore infused in equities
FPIs continue their buying spree; Rs 4,800 crore infused in equities

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued their buying spree and poured close to Rs 4,800 crore in the Indian equity markets in the first week of January driven by confidence in the country's robust economic fundamentals....

Kohli back; Rohit to lead squad in Afghanistan T20Is
Kohli back; Rohit to lead squad in Afghanistan T20Is

The T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan has been revealed, with key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances