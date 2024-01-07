RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to release in Japan
January 07, 2024  15:26
image
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced. 

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin. 

"#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer. Release by @movietwin2," the makers said on the official X page of Salaar on Saturday. 

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. 

It has grossed Rs 650 crore at worldwide box office. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). 

It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED issues fresh summons to Kerala ex-FM Isaac in KIIFB masala bonds case
ED issues fresh summons to Kerala ex-FM Isaac in KIIFB masala bonds case

The 71-year-old politician has been asked to depose at the agency office in Kochi on January 12, they said.

Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 World Cup, says Ganguly
Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 World Cup, says Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly said senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be part of the Indian team for this year's T20 World Cup.

Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu
Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all of its goals, specifically the destruction of Hamas.

Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott
Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott

Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is boycotting it.

Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?
Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?

The book also mentions how Murthy was averse to his wife joining Infosys despite being a fine engineer who knew she could contribute far more solidly to the company than helping with only the odds and ends that her husband assigned to her.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances