Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' may enter J'khand between Feb 2 and 5
January 07, 2024  17:47
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launches logo and tagline of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra'.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is expected to enter Jharkhand between February 2 and 5, a senior party leader said on Sunday. 

The yatra is likely to be held in two phases in Jharkhand, during which it will cover 804 km in 13 districts in a total of eight days, he said. 

The 6,713-km yatra from Manipur to Mumbai is set to start on January 14. 

It will pass through 110 districts in 15 states, covering 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments. 

Briefing reporters here about the yatra, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi's yatra is expected to enter the state between February 2 and 5. The route chart comprising his meeting venues and places of public rallies is being finalised, and it will be made public in two to three days." 

He said the yatra will start from strife-torn Manipur on January 14 to "ensure justice to the people who have been ignored by the prime minister and the Union home minister". 

Thakur said Rahul Gandhi is also concerned about the opposition creating obstacles before the Jharkhand government by ignoring the Constitution and democratic norms. -- PTI
