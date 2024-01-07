Probe TMC leader's terror links: Bengal guv to DGP





His remarks that Sheikh has links with terrorists drew sharp criticism from the ruling TMC on Sunday.





The statement issued by Raj Bhavan late Saturday night highlighted that the governor, upon receiving a complaint in the Peace Room, instructed the police chief to promptly arrest the culprit.





"On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Shahjahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon'ble Governor instructed the police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance," the statement said.





The governor emphasised on the need to ascertain Sheikh's whereabouts and take appropriate action.





The complaint alleging that Sheikh may have "crossed the border" and "liaison with the terrorists" may be "enquired into immediately", the statement added. -- PTI

