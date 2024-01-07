RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PMO imposter case: CBI files chargesheet against Gujarat-based person
January 07, 2024  16:14
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against Ahmedabad-based Maayank Tiwari who allegedly posed as a high-ranking official of the Prime Minister's Office to force an eye hospital chain to forfeit more than Rs 16 crore owed to it by an Indore-based hospital under a legal dispute, according to officials. 

After a nearly three-month-long probe, the CBI filed the first charge sheet in the case in a special CBI court in Ahmedabad. 

In October, the agency had carried out searches at several locations, including Ahmedabad and Indore, during which a number of documents were seized. 

Tiwari had allegedly called and sent messages from his mobile phone, asking the promoters of Dr Agarwal's -- a chain of eye hospitals -- to settle a dispute with the hospital in Indore, which allegedly had to return Rs 16 crore to the hospital chain, according to the charge sheet. 

It is alleged that Dr Agarwal's had entered an agreement with two doctors who ran the Indore-based hospital to join the franchise for which over Rs 16 crore was paid, the officials said. -- PTI
