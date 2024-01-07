Mumbai ATS nabs 6 with huge cache of arms, ammo





According to ATS officials, all the arrested people are residents of Delhi.





"Anti-Terrorism Squad Mumbai unit raided a guest house in the Borivali area of Mumbai and arrested 6 people and recovered 3 guns and 36 live cartridges from them," the ATS said.





Further investigation into the case is underway. -- ANI

