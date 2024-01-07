RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mumbai ATS nabs 6 with huge cache of arms, ammo
January 07, 2024  15:54
image
The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested six persons from the Borivali area of the city with a huge cache of arms and ammunition, the officials said on Sunday.  

According to ATS officials, all the arrested people are residents of Delhi.  

"Anti-Terrorism Squad Mumbai unit raided a guest house in the Borivali area of Mumbai and arrested 6 people and recovered 3 guns and 36 live cartridges from them," the ATS said. 

Further investigation into the case is underway. -- ANI                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED issues fresh summons to Kerala ex-FM Isaac in KIIFB masala bonds case
ED issues fresh summons to Kerala ex-FM Isaac in KIIFB masala bonds case

The 71-year-old politician has been asked to depose at the agency office in Kochi on January 12, they said.

Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 World Cup, says Ganguly
Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 World Cup, says Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly said senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be part of the Indian team for this year's T20 World Cup.

Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu
Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all of its goals, specifically the destruction of Hamas.

Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott
Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott

Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is boycotting it.

Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?
Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?

The book also mentions how Murthy was averse to his wife joining Infosys despite being a fine engineer who knew she could contribute far more solidly to the company than helping with only the odds and ends that her husband assigned to her.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances