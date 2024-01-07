Modi remarks: Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers





The development came after Opposition leaders slammed the "appalling language" used by the officials against the Indian leader.





"Government officials who posted derogatory remarks about neighbouring India have been suspended," state broadcaster PSM News reported, citing the President's Office.





The Maldives government has affirmed its commitment to taking swift action against individuals on social media whose conduct undermines international relations, it added.





The Sun Online identified the officials who were suspended over the posts as three deputy ministers from the Youth Ministry; Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid. -- PTI

