Modi remarks: Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers
January 07, 2024  19:35
PM Narendra Modi meets Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Dubai, December 1, 2023
The Maldivian government on Sunday suspended three ministers who posted "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it distanced itself from their comments on social media and said these opinions are "personal and do not represent the views of the government". 

The development came after Opposition leaders slammed the "appalling language" used by the officials against the Indian leader. 

"Government officials who posted derogatory remarks about neighbouring India have been suspended," state broadcaster PSM News reported, citing the President's Office. 

The Maldives government has affirmed its commitment to taking swift action against individuals on social media whose conduct undermines international relations, it added. 

The Sun Online identified the officials who were suspended over the posts as three deputy ministers from the Youth Ministry; Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid. -- PTI
