Modi may kick-start campaign for LS polls from Bihar on Jan 13





During this visit, Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects, including roads and bridges, across Bihar, according to party sources.





The BJP has formulated extensive plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, aiming for victory in all 40 seats.





Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda are slated to address several rallies in Bihar during January and February.





Key rallies are anticipated after January 15 when campaigning restrictions are lifted.





The PM is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad in the state.





Similarly, Shah is expected to address gatherings in Sitamarhi, Madhepura, and Nalanda during January and February.





JP Nadda might hold rallies in several places, particularly in the Seemanchal and eastern regions of Bihar.





Bihar's political landscape has witnessed a shift, with the BJP now in opposition while the Janata Dal-United is part of the Mahagathbandhan government. -- ANI

