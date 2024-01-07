RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi may kick-start campaign for LS polls from Bihar on Jan 13
January 07, 2024  14:55
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick-off his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Champaran on January 13 by addressing a rally at the Raman Maidan in Bettiah city, the sources said on Sunday.  

During this visit, Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects, including roads and bridges, across Bihar, according to party sources.  

The BJP has formulated extensive plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, aiming for victory in all 40 seats. 

Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda are slated to address several rallies in Bihar during January and February. 

Key rallies are anticipated after January 15 when campaigning restrictions are lifted.  

The PM is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad in the state.  

Similarly, Shah is expected to address gatherings in Sitamarhi, Madhepura, and Nalanda during January and February. 

JP Nadda might hold rallies in several places, particularly in the Seemanchal and eastern regions of Bihar.  

Bihar's political landscape has witnessed a shift, with the BJP now in opposition while the Janata Dal-United is part of the Mahagathbandhan government.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott
Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott

Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is boycotting it.

Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?
Why did NRN prevent Sudha Murthy from joining Infosys?

The book also mentions how Murthy was averse to his wife joining Infosys despite being a fine engineer who knew she could contribute far more solidly to the company than helping with only the odds and ends that her husband assigned to her.

Will aggressive Warner make a good coach?
Will aggressive Warner make a good coach?

David Warner has expressed his ambition to take up coaching in future.

In Pictures - Gauff retains Auckland crown; Rybakina storms to title
In Pictures - Gauff retains Auckland crown; Rybakina storms to title

Coco Gauff battled past Elina Svitolina in the Auckland Classic final on Sunday to retain her title.

Attack on ED: Arrest TMC leader, probe his terror links, Bengal guv asks DGP
Attack on ED: Arrest TMC leader, probe his terror links, Bengal guv asks DGP

The statement issued by Raj Bhavan late Saturday night highlighted that the governor, upon receiving a complaint in the Peace Room, instructed the police chief to arrest the culprit promptly.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances