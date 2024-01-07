Maldivian minister rejects report of suspension over Modi remarks





His denial came after local media outlet Adhadhu reported that deputy youth ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over social media posts, making mocking references to Prime Minister Modi.





Citing a top government source, Adhadhu reported that three deputy ministers were suspended for making disparaging statements against PM Modi, following his recent visit to Lakshadweep.





Further, a section of officials in the Maldivian government were seen exchanging heated messages on X with Indian citizens and troll accounts as well, the local media outlet reported.





A massive uproar broke after a Maldivian deputy minister and some other government officials shared derogatory posts about Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. -- ANI

Maldivian deputy minister Hassan Zihan, quoting a local media tweet, on Sunday denied a report of his suspension from the cabinet, along with other ministers, over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it 'fake news'.