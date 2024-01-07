RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maldives ex-Prez slams minister over Modi remarks
January 07, 2024  16:48
Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed/ANI Photo
Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed/ANI Photo
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Maldives minister and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.  

He said that India is "instrumental" in Maldives' security and prosperity and asked Muizzu to give assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy.  

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed posted on X.  

This comes after Maldives deputy minister of youth empowerment Mariyam Shiuna made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.  

The post by Shiuna -- which has now been deleted -- featured the pictures of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.  

Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.  -- ANI
