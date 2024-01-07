RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala varsity stampede: Principal, 2 teachers booked for causing death
January 07, 2024  14:48
File image
The Kerala police arraigned the former principal and two teachers of the school of engineering at CUSAT in connection with the stampede that happened during an annual tech festival in November last year. 

A senior police official told PTI that Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) has been invoked against Deepak Kumar Sahu, the former principal of the school of engineering and two teachers of Cochin University of Science and Technology. 

Four people were killed and 60 were injured in the stampede that occurred before renowned singer Nikita Gandhi was to perform at a musical festival in the open-air auditorium of CUSAT. 

The police said the former principal and some of the teachers were booked after a probe which revealed that there were grave lapses on their part. 

The police also submitted a detailed report in a local court mentioning the lapses. -- PTI
